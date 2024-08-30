Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza Acquires 2,742 Shares

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 2,742 shares of Dynacor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,526.54.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$188.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.09. Dynacor Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

