Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Price Performance
Dynatronics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849,810.80, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.24. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.
About Dynatronics
