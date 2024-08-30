Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,100 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,025.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $29,904.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $125,994.96.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.
- On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $117,038.22.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $32,528.65.
- On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,485.00.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $115,247.44.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $65,558.80.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $375,286.56.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ACR opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 100.49 and a quick ratio of 100.49.
Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
