East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Trading Down 1%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.
East Side Games Group Company Profile
East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.
