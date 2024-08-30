Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Shares Down 0.1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.92. 20,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 577,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

