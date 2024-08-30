Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Shares Down 0.1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.92. 20,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
