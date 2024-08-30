EBOS Group Limited (EBO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.50 on September 17th

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.497 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from EBOS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.39.
EBOS Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About EBOS Group
