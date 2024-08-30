ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.63. ECARX shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 24,326 shares traded.

ECARX Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $604.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.29.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

