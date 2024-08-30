Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 8.3 %

EDUC opened at $2.09 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

