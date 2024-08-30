Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

ESTC opened at $103.60 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 195.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 75.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

