Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,870 shares of company stock worth $3,918,242. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $23,580,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,583 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

