Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.28.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $23,580,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,583 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Electronic Arts Price Performance
NASDAQ:EA opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
