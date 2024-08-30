Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.36 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $940.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.26 billion, a PE ratio of 138.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $890.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $819.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.