Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Endeavor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Endeavor Group stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
