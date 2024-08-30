ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.60 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on E. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

E opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. ENI has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts expect that ENI will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.372 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ENI during the second quarter valued at $6,875,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

