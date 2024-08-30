EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EnLink Midstream to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

