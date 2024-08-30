EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 9.4 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.