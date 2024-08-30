Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

