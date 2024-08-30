Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,806 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

