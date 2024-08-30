EQB (TSE:EQB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03, reports. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million.

EQB Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$95.48 on Friday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$66.41 and a 1 year high of C$98.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQB. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.78.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

