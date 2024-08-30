EQB (TSE:EQB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03, reports. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million.
EQB Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of EQB stock opened at C$95.48 on Friday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$66.41 and a 1 year high of C$98.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.
EQB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
