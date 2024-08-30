Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 862,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

