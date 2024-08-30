Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQB Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.49. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.78.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB opened at C$95.48 on Friday. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$66.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.43.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.33%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

