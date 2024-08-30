Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liberty Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

LBRT stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

