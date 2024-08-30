Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.42 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,363 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

