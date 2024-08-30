Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Torrid has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

