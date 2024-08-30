Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.03. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.44 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.30.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $367.58 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

