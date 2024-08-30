Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $11.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.21%.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$133.95. The firm has a market cap of C$81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$122.52.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.