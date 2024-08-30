Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EnerSys’ Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

ENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ENS opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

