Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quebecor’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.