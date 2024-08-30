Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBER. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $889,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,876 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 364,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after buying an additional 212,703 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

