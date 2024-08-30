Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $77.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equity Residential traded as high as $74.06 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 94130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.16.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.