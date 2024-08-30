Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $77.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equity Residential traded as high as $74.06 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 94130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.16.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

