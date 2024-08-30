ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $18.22 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $184.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
