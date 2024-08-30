ESSA Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

