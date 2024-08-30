ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Shares Up 0.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.30. 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (USML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to various constraints.

