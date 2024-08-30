ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Shares Up 4.5%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted based on momentum. MTUL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

