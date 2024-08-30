ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.76 and last traded at $47.76. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (QULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap quality stocks selected and weighted based on various fundamental factors. QULL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
