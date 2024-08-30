Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.52 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

