Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.52 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.