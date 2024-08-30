Evercore ISI Raises Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $19.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRE

Veris Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRE stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veris Residential will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.