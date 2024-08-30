Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EVRI stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,916.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,417 shares of company stock valued at $730,781. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after buying an additional 1,282,682 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 528.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Everi by 815.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,484 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at $4,453,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

