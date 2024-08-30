Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.37 on Friday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

