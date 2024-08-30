Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.56 and last traded at $61.56. Approximately 215,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,623,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.