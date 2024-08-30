Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 27.8% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

