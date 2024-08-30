Express (NYSE:EXPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
Shares of Express stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $406,441.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Express Company Profile
