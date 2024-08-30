Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $175.54 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $179.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,054. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.58.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

