Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CEO Buys $28,500.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Rowe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,268.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of EYEN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 1,444.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Featured Stories

