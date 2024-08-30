Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Csaba Sverha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of Fabrinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $278.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

