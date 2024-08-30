Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ferrari by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after buying an additional 791,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,547,000 after acquiring an additional 245,872 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $490.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $495.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

