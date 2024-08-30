Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.85.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

