Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 39 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,399,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $281.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,024 shares of company stock worth $14,539,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

