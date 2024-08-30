Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 2,821 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.81 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.