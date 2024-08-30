Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Toast by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,627,000 after acquiring an additional 406,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Toast by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $65,971.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,352 shares of company stock worth $10,526,982. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

